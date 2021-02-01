New eco-tourism project begins in Gulf of Mannar

The forest department of Ramanathapuram, along with the local community, has started a community-based eco tourism project at Pichaimoopanvalasai in Erwadi zone of the Gulf of Mannar.

A.S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden of Ramanathapuram and Director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust, inaugurated the boating services at the site on January 29.

Zonal Officer M. Loganathan said that there will be two boats at the site- a passenger boat and a glass bottom boat. “Passengers can travel for an initial distance on the passenger boat and then travel on the glass bottom boat, through which they can see the corals”, he said.

Passengers can register in advance for the boating services. A website is under construction for this purpose, he added.

The entry fee for each passenger is ₹200. All passengers must wear face masks and undergo thermal screening before travelling on the boat.