New eco-tourism project begins in Gulf of Mannar

The forest department of Ramanathapuram, along with the local community, has started a community-based eco tourism project at Pichaimoopanvalasai in Erwadi zone of the Gulf of Mannar.
A.S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden of Ramanathapuram and Director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust, inaugurated the boating services at the site on January 29.
Zonal Officer M. Loganathan said that there will be two boats at the site- a passenger boat and a glass bottom boat. “Passengers can travel for an initial distance on the passenger boat and then travel on the glass bottom boat, through which they can see the corals”, he said.
Passengers can register in advance for the boating services. A website is under construction for this purpose, he added.
The entry fee for each passenger is ₹200. All passengers must wear face masks and undergo thermal screening before travelling on the boat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath