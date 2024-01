January 24, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Virudhunagar

R. Rajendran assumed office as new District Revenue Officer of Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. He has replaced J. Ravikumar. Mr. Rajendran was previously posted as Member-Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board.

