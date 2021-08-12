New DRM takes charge

P. Ananth

Madurai

12 August 2021 19:54 IST

P. Ananth has assumed office as the new Divisional Railway Manager of Madurai division on Thursday.

Mr. Ananth belongs to the 1989-batch of Indian Railway Service-Mechanical Engineer. He has worked as Director, Manpower Planning in the Railway Board from 2002 to 2008. During 2012-2017, he worked as Chief Mechanical Engineer in Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), which was earlier known as Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. Before coming to Madurai, he was the General Manager of Coach Maintenance Management System, Centre for Railway Information System, New Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

He succeeds V. R. Lenin, who has been transferred to the Transportation department of Southern Railway’s headquarters.