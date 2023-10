New DRM takes charge in Madurai

October 09, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

A 1996-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, Sharad Srivastava, took charge as Madurai Divisional Railway Manager on Monday.

He succeeds P. Ananth. Mr. Srivastava was previously Executive Director, Traffic Commercial (General), in Railway Board, New Delhi, according to a statement. He graduated from Delhi University and completed his postgraduation in Law.

He had previously been Additional Divisional Railway Manager in Moradabad Division of Northern Railway and Executive Director - Public Grievances under Minister of State for Railways.