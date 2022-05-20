New drinking water scheme for Srivilliputtur mooted

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran has instructed Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board officials to formulate a new drinking water scheme for Srivilliputtur municipality.

At a review meeting held with officials of TWAD Board and urban local bodies on the progress of execution of drinking water schemes and underground drainage schemes, he instructed the officials to take up the study.

"Srivilliputtur was getting water only once in 7 to 8 days. We hope to supply water on alternate days with the implementation of the new project," he said.

Mr. Ramachandran, held the review in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, and officials from various departments.

"The execution of various works are getting slowed down due to various reasons like non-cooperation from other departments and local bodies. At the meeting, I have instructed the officials of the concerned deparments to help the executing agencies for expeditious implementation of the works," he said.

TWAD Board officials sought removal of encroachment near a pumping station in Virudunagar which was holding up the progress of the work. Similarly, State Highways officials were not cooperating for laying pipeline in Sattur. Similarly, for the combined drinking water project for Aruppukottai, Sattur and Virudhunagar municipalities, being executed at a cost of ₹444.71 crore, officials complained about a panchayat president not allowing to lay pipelines near Aruppukottai.

The Minister said that combined drinking water scheme for Aruppukottai, Sattur and Virudhunagar municipalities, being executed at a cost of ₹444.71 crore, would be commissioned by December 2022. "The people who are getting water in 7 to 8 days now and once in 15 days during summer, will get water on alternate days," he said.

Similarly, he said that the underground drainage work in Rajapalayam town, at a cost of ₹251.20 crore, should be completed by December. "People of the town have been suffering due to dug up roads for long. It should be completed by December and all roads will be re-laid by then," he said.

The progress of combined drinking water scheme for Rajapalayam and Sivakasi, at a cost of ₹543.20 crore and the underground drainage work in Sattur town at a cost of ₹37.66 crore was also reviewed.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha, Municipal Chairpersons Madhavan (Virudhunagar) and Gurusamy (Sattur), Tirunelveli Regional Joint Directors of Municipal Administration Vijayalakshmi and Sermakani, Commissioners and officials from Highways were also present.