New drinking water scheme for Kariapatti and Mallankinaru

A new drinking water scheme to ensure 135 litre per capita per day (LPCD) for Kariapatti and Mallankinaru would be executed soon at a cost of ₹80 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that the scheme would benefit around 29,000 people in the two town panchayats. Both the towns are now being served by Tamirabharani combined drinking water projects. “It is an old scheme which is designed to give only 40 LPCD of water. With the new scheme, each person in both the local bodies will get 135 LPCD of water with source from Vaigai river,” an official from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board said.

Eleven infiltration wells would be sunk in the Vaigai riverbed near Melakkal to draw water. The infiltration wells would be located upstream of Kodimangalam check-dam built across the river. Water would by pumped to a master service reservoir in Panniyan located 2.8 km from the source of water. “From there, the entire water will be sent to both the towns by means of gravity for about 40 km,” another official added. The Government Order for the project has been issued and the tender process would start very soon.

After the tender is awarded, the work is expected to be executed within a year, he said.

The project will be executed under State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam and Capital Grant Fund.