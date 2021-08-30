New District Fire and Rescue Services Office inaugurated

The District Fire and Rescue Services office and Tallakulam Fire Station, newly built on the Collectorate premises, were inaugurated through video conferencing by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday morning.

The District Fire and Rescue Services Office used to function at a rented space in J. K. Nagar near Narayanapuram. Whereas, the Tallakulam fire station had stood in the place, where the new collectorate building stands now, from 1960 to 2018, after which it was temporarily relocated to the Old Ramnad Collectorate building. Now, both of the facilities have been shifted to a premises inside the Collectorate.

The office and the fire station measuring 8300 square feet were built at a cost of ₹2.82 crore, in an area spanning 1.08 acres. The fire station with five bays has one foam tender, two water tenders, one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) and a commando bus for transportation to other fire stations, said N Vijayakumar, Deputy Director, Southern Region, Madurai, TN Fire and Rescue Services.