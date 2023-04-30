New Director for CECRI-Karaikudi

April 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

K. Ramesha assumed charge as Director, CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi, on Saturday.

He obtained his M. Sc. (Chemistry) in 1993 from Mangalore University and Ph. D. (Solid State and Structural Chemistry) in 2000 from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. His areas of specialisation are materials for energy storage, particularly for Li-ion batteries and other futuristic energy storage devices such as Na-ion, Li-S, Li-Air, and all solid state batteries.

Mr. Ramesha was a postdoctoral fellow at University of Maryland, USA, University of California, USA, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, USA, during 2001–06.

In 2007, he joined Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bangalore, as a Fellow and worked there till he joined in CSIR-CECRI as a Quick Hire Scientist in 2008. Since then, Mr. Ramesha has been working here at various positions before being promoted to the present post of Senior Principal Scientist in 2016.

A recipient of K. P. Abraham Medal for Best Ph.D. Thesis from IISc, Bangalore, Mr. Ramesha has published 91 research papers in national and international peer-reviewed journals including two papers in the prestigious journal Nature Materials. He has also filed two patents. He has developed five technologies and transferred two process/know-how. He has guided 10 Ph.D. scholars and a number of post-graduate students.

At present, he is leading the team involved in developing indigenous Li-ion battery prototypes. He is involved in fabricating cylindrical-type Li-ion batteries containing various cathode chemistries such as LiNMC, LiNCA, etc. He has developed all solid state Li-ion battery technology using garnet phases as solid electrolytes. For the first time, he had established the role of reversible anionic redox chemistry in doubling the capacity of layered cathodes, a press release issued here on Sunday said.