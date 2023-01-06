ADVERTISEMENT

New DIG of Police for Ramanathapuram Range assumes office

January 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

M. Durai assumed office as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

M Durai, a 2009 batch IPS officer, assumed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) here on Friday.

Prior to the new posting, the officer had served as ASP in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district. He had also served as SP in Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvarur districts and DCP in Chennai city.

In a brief interaction with the media persons, he said that focus on maintenance of law and order, preventing drug trafficking and peddlers would be accorded top priority. Special attention to crimes against women and children would be given top priority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that public can contact his office and submit petitions on which, he assured to take swift action.

His predecessor N. M. Mylvaganan has been posted in Chennai City Police in the recent shuffling effected by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US