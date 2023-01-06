New DIG of Police for Ramanathapuram Range assumes office

January 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

M Durai, a 2009 batch IPS officer, assumed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) here on Friday.

Prior to the new posting, the officer had served as ASP in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district. He had also served as SP in Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvarur districts and DCP in Chennai city.

In a brief interaction with the media persons, he said that focus on maintenance of law and order, preventing drug trafficking and peddlers would be accorded top priority. Special attention to crimes against women and children would be given top priority.

He said that public can contact his office and submit petitions on which, he assured to take swift action.

His predecessor N. M. Mylvaganan has been posted in Chennai City Police in the recent shuffling effected by the government.