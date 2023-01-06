HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New DIG of Police for Ramanathapuram Range assumes office

January 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
M. Durai assumed office as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) on Friday.

M. Durai assumed office as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

M Durai, a 2009 batch IPS officer, assumed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) here on Friday.

Prior to the new posting, the officer had served as ASP in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district. He had also served as SP in Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvarur districts and DCP in Chennai city.

In a brief interaction with the media persons, he said that focus on maintenance of law and order, preventing drug trafficking and peddlers would be accorded top priority. Special attention to crimes against women and children would be given top priority.

He said that public can contact his office and submit petitions on which, he assured to take swift action.

His predecessor N. M. Mylvaganan has been posted in Chennai City Police in the recent shuffling effected by the government.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.