New DIG of Police for Dindigul Range assumes office

January 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The new DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Abhinav Kumar has said that he would accord top priority on maintenance of law and order and among others in Dindigul and Theni districts, which fall in the Dindigul Range.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police Tiruppur City (North). A 2009 batch IPS officer, he replaces Rupesh Kumar Meena who has been promoted and posted as the IGP, Enforcement wing at Chennai.

The new DIG had served as SP in Ariyalur district and also in Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district as ASP.