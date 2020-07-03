New DIG for Dindigul range

M.S. Muthusamy assumed office as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police for Dindigul range after his successor Joshi Nirmal Kumar was promoted as Inspector General of Police.

Mr. Muthusamy served as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Anna Nagar in Chennai. He had served as Superintendent of Police of Dindigul district in 2010 when he was instrumental in conducting blood donation camps, sensitisation programmes for residents on traffic, awareness events for college students on wearing helmets and programmes which facilitated better understanding between police and public.

As the DIG of Police (Dindigul Range), Dindigul and Theni districts come under his jurisdiction.