Madurai

New DIG assumes charge

N. Kamini.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

N. Kamini, a 2004-batch Indian Police Service officer, has assumed charge as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) on Friday.

She succeeds R. Sudhakar, who has been promoted and transferred to Coimbatore as Inspector General of Police (West Zone).

She was hitherto DIG (Vellore Range) and had earlier served as DIG (Ramanathapuram Range).

An M.A. gold medallist in Political Science from Madras University, she joined the police service as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1997. After being conferred IPS, she has served as Deputy Commissioner in Chennai and Coimbatore and Superintendent of Police of Civil Supplies- CID and Economic Offences Wing.

“My focus will be on crime against women and children. I will personally review these cases. Special training will be given to officers to effectively handle these cases,” she said.

Efforts will be taken to curb narcotics sale and to contain anti-social elements, she added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 7:57:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/new-dig-assumes-charge/article34729421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY