New DIG assumes charge

N. Kamini, a 2004-batch Indian Police Service officer, has assumed charge as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) on Friday.

She succeeds R. Sudhakar, who has been promoted and transferred to Coimbatore as Inspector General of Police (West Zone).

She was hitherto DIG (Vellore Range) and had earlier served as DIG (Ramanathapuram Range).

An M.A. gold medallist in Political Science from Madras University, she joined the police service as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1997. After being conferred IPS, she has served as Deputy Commissioner in Chennai and Coimbatore and Superintendent of Police of Civil Supplies- CID and Economic Offences Wing.

“My focus will be on crime against women and children. I will personally review these cases. Special training will be given to officers to effectively handle these cases,” she said.

Efforts will be taken to curb narcotics sale and to contain anti-social elements, she added.