New dhobi khana inaugurated under Namakku Naame Thittam

March 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth inaugurated a newly constructed dhobikhana near Kuruvikaran Salai along the south bank of Vaigai here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the dhobikhana was built at a cost of ₹15 lakh under the Namakku Naame Thittam in ward 43 of Corporation Zone IV.

Twenty workers have been engaged at the dhobikhana, which is equipped with a borewell, two water storage tanks, water tanks with a capacity to hold 1,000 liters of water and eight pipes. In addition, a room with basic equipment has been built to store the washed clothes.

The Mayor also planted saplings on the river bank. Following this, she presided over the bhumi puja ceremony held for the laying of tar roads in Villapuram Main Road in ward 86 at an estimated cost of ₹13.73 lakh and on Anuppanadi Main Road in ward 88 at an estimated cost of ₹3.36 lakh.

Along with officials she inspected the Urban Primary Health Centre in Villapuram and took stock of the basic amenities, treatment modalities and medicines provided to the patients etc.

Earlier, a surprise inspection was held at various parts of the city including Kuruvikaran Salai, K.K. Nagar roundabout, Goripalayam, District Collectorate Road, Dr. Thangaraj Road, Panagal Road, Avaniyapuram Main Road etc.

South MLA S. Boominathan, Zonal Chairpersons M. Mugesh Sharma, A. Saravana Bhuvaneswari and V. Suvitha, City Engineer S. Arasu and others were present.