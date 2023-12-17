GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Deputy Commissioner of Police for Madurai

December 17, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai South, P. Balaji.

New Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai South, P. Balaji.

P. Balaji is the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai South. He succeeds A. Pradeep, who has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Dindigul district.

A 2009-batch Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Balaji is a postgraduate in Agriculture. He has worked as DSP in Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts. Later, after being promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police, he has served in Q Branch in Chennai, Cyber Crime Wing in Vellore and also in Erode district.

On being promoted as Superintendent of Police in 2022, he was serving as SP Civil Supplies CID in Coimbatore Zone.

