S. Muthu Chitra assumed charge as Dean of Theni Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Prior to the new posting, Dr. Muthu Chitra worked in the ENT department in Kilpauk Government Medical College. Soon after assuming charge, the new Dean went around the hospital premises accompanied by senior faculty and officials from the administration.

Vijay Anand, who was holding in-charge as the Dean, handed over the responsibilities to the new Dean.