Following the retirement of Dean (In charge) of Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital C. Dharmaraj on August 31, 2024, V. Selvarani, Professor, Department of Cardiology, Madurai Medical College assumed office as the Dean (Full Additional Charge). Dr. Selvarani will hold the post till a permanent dean is appointed, said official sources.

