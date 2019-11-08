New Dean assumes office

J. Sangumani assumed office as the new Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital here on Thursday.

He takes charge following the transfer of his predecessor K. Vanitha as Dean of KAP Viswanatham Medical College and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi.

Dr. Sangumani, who was the Medical Superintendent at GRH, joined MBBS course at Madurai Medical College in 1982. He specialised in General Medicine and joined as professor in the college.

He said importance will be given to treating accident victims under Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative.