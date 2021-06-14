New DCs take charge

Madurai City Police got two new Deputy Commissioners on Monday.

P. Thangadurai took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), succeeding R. Shiva Prasad, who has been transferred to Chennai City. He was hitherto Superintendent of Police, Erode district.

Mr. Thangadurai joined Tamil Nadu Police as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2005 and has served in Salem, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts and in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. He was posted in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Karur after promotion as Additional Superintendent of Police. Upon promoted as SP, he has served as DCP in Salem City.

G. Stalin, also a 2005-batch DSP, is the new DC (Headquarters). He was hitherto DC (Law and Order) in Coimbatore City.

After serving in different districts and in DVAC, Mr. Stalin has served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Organised Crime Intelligence Unit. He has also served as SP in Civil Supplies-CID Madurai.