New DCP takes charge

January 05, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

V.V. Sai Praneeth

V.V. Sai Praneeth | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

V.V. Sai Praneeth is the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

A 2018-batch Indian Police Service Officer, Mr. Praneeth is an engineering graduate from BITS Pilani. He joined the police services as Assistant Superintendent of Police-raining in Kanniyakumari and then at Tiruvallur. Upon being promoted, he served as Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai. Mr. Praneeth has succeeded R. Srinivasa Perumal, who has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar district.

