March 15, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Madurai

Madhu Kumari has taken charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai North, of Madurai city police on Friday.

She was hitherto Assistant Superintendent of Police in Theni district.

A graduate in Fashion Technology from NIFT, Bengaluru, and postgraduate in Social Work at Tata Institute of Social Science, Ms. Madhu Kumari, joined the Indian Police Service in 2020.

She was earlier posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (Training) in Salem district.