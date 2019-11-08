New DCP for Madurai City

E. Karthik is the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Madurai City. He succeeds V. Sasi Mohan, who has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, The Nilgiris.
A 2014-batch Indian Police Service officer, Mr. Karthik, who was hitherto Assistant Superintendent of Police, Colachel, assumed office here on Thursday after being promoted as Superintendent of Police.
A mechanical engineer, Mr. Karthik had earlier served in an automobile industry, before becoming an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer.
He said that he would concentrate on maintaining law and order with focus on control of substance abuse. Stating that issue of involvement of juvenile offenders in crime was a big challenge, he said that efforts would be taken to identifying such vulnerable youngsters and grooming them into law-abiding citizens.
