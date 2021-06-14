New Corporation Commissioner takes charge

K.P. Karthikeyan assumed office as Commissioner of Madurai Corporation on Monday.

Prior to this posting, he has served as Executive Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). He has also served as Executive Director of SIPCOT, and Director of TIDEL Park. Recently, he was serving in the COVID-19 War Room.

Mr. Karthikeyan, a medical doctor, has held different posts in the Indian Railways, in the district administrations of Nagapattinam and Tirupattur.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge as Commissioner, Dr. Karthikeyan said that steps would be taken to expedite completion of projects under AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission.

Each street and area in Madurai had a special history. Plans would be undertaken to develop Madurai while maintaining its originality and authenticity. Based on consultations with Ministers, Madurai Corporation and the district administration would work together to contain the spread of COVID-19, he added.