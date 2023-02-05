ADVERTISEMENT

New Corporation Commissioner says smart city works will be completed on time

February 05, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

C. Dinesh Kumar | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

C. Dinesh Kumar, a 2017 batch IAS officer, on Sunday assumed office as the new Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation.

Prior to the new posting, he served as Additional Collector (Development), Dindigul District. He also served in New Delhi, Virudhunagar and Theni, among other places, officials said. Soon after assuming office, he briefly interacted with media persons.

He said that he would work along with the Mayor and other officials in the Corporation. The objective would be to give basic amenities to the residents by the civic authorities.

He also said that he was aware of issues such as water inundation and hoped that the Smart City works that were under way at various stages would get over as per schedule. With summer approaching, construction activities would get more attention.

