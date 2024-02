February 12, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

C. Dinesh Kumar is the new Commissioner of Madurai Corporation. He succeeds L. Madhubalan, who has been transferred to Thoothukudi Corporation. A 2017-batch IAS officer, Mr. Dinesh Kumar was hitherto Commissioner of Thoothukudi. He was first posted as Sub-Collector in Sivakasi. Upon promotion, he was posted as Additional Collector (Development), Dindigul.

