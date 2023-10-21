October 21, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao assumed office as the Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation on Saturday.

After V. Sivakrishnamurthy was transferred as the Commissioner of Erode Corporation, Mr. Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, who was the Additional Collector (Development), Thoothukudi, assumed office here on Saturday.

Mr. Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, a 2019-batch civil servant from Maharashtra, has served as Assistant Collector (Training), Theni and Sub-Collector, Pollachi.

