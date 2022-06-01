New Corporation Commissioner assumes office

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, a 2016 batch IAS officer, assumed office as the 77th Commissioner of Madurai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday after his predecessor K.P. Karthikeyan was transferred from the post.

After serving as Assistant Collector (Training), Villupuram, in 2017, Mr. Kahlon was posted as Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, where he served from 2018 to 2021. Prior to the current posting, he was Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) of Greater Chennai Corporation from 2021.

“To chalk out plans to speed up works of laying underground drainage pipelines and smoothen the dug-up roads in the core areas of the city would be the top priority,” said the new Commissioner.

He said steps would be initiated to regulate conservancy work and address shortage of manpower. “Focus will be laid on regulating roadside encroachments, speeding up works under the Smart Cities Mission and ensuring beautification of the city by conducting mass clean-up drives,” he added.

Mr. Kahlon further said he would take steps to keep the streets clean, though it was a long-term process, and regulate collection of construction and demolition waste every second and fourth Saturdays.