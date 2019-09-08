New constable killed in road accident

Virudhunagar

An Armed Reserve constable, P. Sivakumar, 26, was killed in a road accident when a speeding bus knocked him down on Virudhunagar-Madurai highway at K. Usilampatti on Sunday.

The police said that Sivakumar, who has very recently completed his police training and was attached to the AR in Ramanathapuram, had come home on leave. After attending a function, he was returning home near Sengulam near Tirumangalam on a motorbike.

When he attempted to overtake a bus, the handle bar of the bike hit the bus and he lost control of the two-wheeler and fell down. Consequently, he was run over by the bus and killed on the spot.

The Virudhunagar rural police are investigating.