New Commissioner for Dindigul Corporation takes charge

April 05, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

R. Maheswari assumed office as the Commissioner of Dindigul Corporation on Wednesday. Prior to her new posting, she served as Municipal Commissioner, Periyakulam in Theni district, Kumarapalayam, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and in Chennai.

A topper in Group 2 in the 2012 examination held by TNPSC, Ms. Maheswari was instrumental in bagging prizes and special awards to the Municipalities for excellence in solid waste management and among others where she had served as Commissioner.

In a brief chat with reporters, the new Commissioner said she would strive hard to take Dindigul City Corporation to the top in the State and ensure that the residents had a better living around. She expected support from the elected representatives to the council and the officials in the Corporation of giving a better Dindigul by regular cleaning of garbage, providing potable water and clean roads.

While Dindigul Mayor Illamathi is the first woman Mayor, the new Commissioner Ms. Maheswari is also the first woman officer to assume charge as the top officer of the civic body here, officials said.