New college to offer five courses

Staff Reporter July 07, 2022 19:11 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated a Government Arts and Science College at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R. Sakkarapani presided over the event held at the Aringer Anna College of Engineering And Technology at Mettupatti in Palani Taluk where the Government Arts and Science College will temporarily function.

He said that a college building would be constructed soon with ₹13 crore allotted in the first phase. It will have hostel facilities, playground and other infrastructure.

The college will offer five courses - Bachelor of Arts in Tamil and English, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Mathematics, B.Com and BBA. The college will function with 17 professors and 17 administrative staff.

He said that the college can accommodate 240 students and 1,632 applications have so far been received. He said that 31 colleges were set up across the State within a year of the DMK assuming office, says a press release. He stated that the Chief Minister had granted approval to set up 11 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) across the State out of which one will be established at Oddanchatram. Various training will be given through the ITIs paving the way for employment.

Palani Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar and Oddanchatram Panchayat Union president M. Ayyammal were present.