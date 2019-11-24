New Collectorate building for Tenkasi to come up at Ayiraperi

Tenkasi district administration has identified a 32-acre land for construction of a new Collectorate master complex at Ayiraperi, Collector Arun Sundar Dayalan said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Dayalan said the State government had allotted ₹5.87 crore for construction of temporary offices for the Collectorate.

A new building would be constructed on the first floor of the Revenue Divisional Office (Tenkasi) at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. Besides, the temporary Collectorate building would come up at the Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation premises opposite the new bus stand at Tenkasi at a cost of ₹4.62 crore. The Public Works department would take up the works.

Till then, the offices of the Collector and District Revenue Officer would function at the building under construction for the office of Registrar opposite the RDO Office, Mr. Dayalan said.

Stating that the district administration surveyed 12 different locations for setting up the Master Complex, Mr. Dayalan said officials zeroed in on the 32-acre of land of Seed Farm. The complex would house the office of the Collector and the District Police Office and other offices.

The approach road to the Master Complex location would be laid to connect the Tenkasi Bypass Road, he said.

The Collector said the first weekly grievances redressal meeting of the district would be held at Subbaraja Marriage Hall opposite the RDO Office (Tenkasi) on Monday. Members of the public can participate in the meeting and raise their grievances with officials and benefit.

Responding to a question, Mr. Dayalan said efforts would be taken to improve traffic and facilities for tourists at Courtallam in the coming days. Stringent action would be taken to prevent dumping of medical and poultry waste brought from Kerala in the bordering areas in Tenkasi.

The new Collector promised to provide mobile medical facilities for the Ayyappa devotees from various parts of the States and different States who cross through Tenkasi to reach Sabarimala.

District Revenue Officer Kalpana and RDO (Tenkasi) Palanikumar were present.