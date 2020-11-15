New Collector takes charge

RAMANATHAPURAM

Dinesh Ponraj Oliver assumed office as the new Collector of Ramanathapuram district here on Sunday.

He told reporters that the best practices adopted in the management of the covid-19 virus had resulted in keeping the numbers well under control till date. “I will work with all the heads of the departments and ensure that covid-19 continued to be effectively distanced and sought the people's cooperation in this mission since it was a Herculean task,” he added.

He said that he would focus on carrying forward the government's programmes — development and welfare aspects to the people. Establishing industries in the district, which would provide job opportunities to the youth, school education and health aspects would also get special attention, he added.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Director, Rehabilitation & Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Chennai.

Earlier, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao handed over the charge to Mr. Oliver.