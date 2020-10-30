New Collector takes charge

T. Anbalagan

Madurai

30 October 2020 19:36 IST

T. Anbalagan took charge as the new Collector of Madurai district on Friday.

He served as Collector of Karur district from March 2018 to October 29, 2020. Mr. Anbalagan is an IAS officer from the 2011 batch, who graduated in 1993 from College of Engineering, Chennai, in mining engineering discipline. He was the topper in 2001 batch Deputy Collector examination (Group -1).

He had served as Revenue Divisional Officer at Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district, and District Revenue Officer in Chennai district. Mr. Anbalagan had worked in Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation, Greater Chennai Corporation and Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu, before he was elevated to Indian Administrative Service.

The outgoing Collector T.G. Vinay has been transferred and posted as Director of Sericulture, Salem.