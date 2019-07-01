Family demands speedy action against harasser

The family of a 23-year-old who committed suicide by immolation, have alleged delay in the arrest of the accused and his accomplice and have petitioned Collector T. S. Rajasekar here on Monday.

Parents of the young woman, who ended her life on May 22, say she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment by R. Minnal Raj, a primary school teacher and their relative. Though 45 days have passed, the police have not nabbed the accused, they say. Besides, they have also not added the names of accomplices who helped Minnal Raj conceal his crime, they added.

K. Raju, 43, and R. Saraswathi, 40, who are both fortune tellers and residents of Kaatunaicker Street, said their daughter was pursuing her second year B. Com (CA) at a local college. “Since we are not educated, our daughter used to clarify her doubts regarding application for exams and jobs with Minnal Raj. She would ask him over phone. Since he was our relative, we did not raise objection. In the guise of help, he exploited her,” said Ms. Saraswathi.

Ms. Saraswathi said both she and her husband were in Tirunelveli and Chennai respectively when they received news regarding their daughter’s death. “We heard that Minnal Raj repeatedly harassed her sexually and also tortured her. On the day of her death too, he blackmailed her. That is why she decided to end her life,” she says.

“Despite repeated complaints to Commissioner of Police and with K. Pudur police station, there is yet to be any development in the case, says Ms. Saraswathi. “Is it because we are from poor families and have no influence?” she asks.

The parents have petitioned the Collector seeking speedy justice for their daughter.