New Collector takes charge in Ramanathapuram

May 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

B. Vishnu Chandran, a 2015 batch IAS officer, took charge as the new Collector of Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Prior to the new posting, he served as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Administration. Earlier, he had served as Sub-Collector in Paramakudi (Ramanathapuram district) and in Nagercoil and Thoothukudi. Later, he was posted as Commissioner, Tirunelveli Corporation.

Speaking to reporters, in a lighter vein, the new Collector said he felt immensely happy to be back in Ramanathapuram district, where he had earlier served for about two years as Sub-Collector. “It is like home-coming for me..”

He said he would take forward all welfare projects.

Thanking the Chief Minister and other senior officials, Mr Vishnu Chandran said he would focus on revenue and rural development departments, which fulfilled the maximum demands of the common man. Having served in the district earlier, he was aware of the issues and the needs of the people.

Farewell to outgoing Collector

With Monday being a grievance redressal day, the outgoing Collector, Johny Tom Varghese, received petitions from the public.

Before handing over the charge to the new Collector in the afternoon, Mr. Varghese thanked the officials for their cooperation. He said: “Without all your support, I may not have been able to execute so many good works for the people of Ramanathapuram.”

The staff wished him good luck on his new posting as Collector of Nagapattinam District.