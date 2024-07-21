New Collector takes charge in Kanniyakumari

R. Alagumeena assumed office as the new District Collector of Kanniyakumari district on Sunday. She was hitherto Commissioner of Tambaram Corporation.

A 2018-batch IAS Officer, Ms. Alagumeena has replaced P.N. Sridhar.

She promised to ensure transparency in the district administration and to give priority to public grievances redressal mechanism. “Based on the merits, the grievance petitions would be redressed at the earliest,” she said.

The job at hand is to implement all the Government welfare schemes, including those flagship programmes.

“We will strive to ensure that the performances of the district on various fronts was on par with or above other districts,” she added.

Ms. Alagumeena joined the State Government services as a Deputy Collector in 2009 and has worked in different departments in various capacities across the State.

She had been the District Revenue Officer in Chennai district.

