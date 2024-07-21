GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Collector takes charge in Kanniyakumari

Published - July 21, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Kanniyakumari

The Hindu Bureau
R. Alagumeena

R. Alagumeena | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 R. Alagumeena assumed office as the new District Collector of Kanniyakumari district on Sunday. She was hitherto Commissioner of Tambaram Corporation. 

A 2018-batch IAS Officer, Ms. Alagumeena has replaced P.N. Sridhar. 

She promised to ensure transparency in the district administration and to give priority to public grievances redressal mechanism.  “Based on the merits, the grievance petitions would be redressed at the earliest,” she said.

The job at hand is to implement all the Government welfare schemes, including those flagship programmes.

“We will strive to ensure that the performances of the district on various fronts was on par with or above other districts,” she added. 

Ms. Alagumeena joined the State Government services as a Deputy Collector in 2009 and has worked in different departments in various capacities across the State. 

She had been the District Revenue Officer in Chennai district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.