New Collector promises to reach out to needy people

Johny Tom Varghese assumes office as the new Collector of Ramanathapuram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Johny Tom Varghese, has taken over as the new Collector of Ramanathapuram district here on Friday.

After formally assuming charge, he told media persons that he would carry forward the welfare schemes and development works to the people of Ramanathapuram district.

Be it drinking water issue, or infrastructure needs and among others, the young IAS officer promised to be accessible to the needy and also focus on delivering the programmes of the government. Thanking the Chief Minister and other senior officers for giving him the opportunity, the IAS topper from 2013 batch said that he would accord top priority to grievances of differently-abled persons.

Sharing his mobile number 94441-83000, Mr Varghese said that the public can call him and assured to redress their grievances to the best of his ability.

Later, he held discussions with the senior officers from multiple departments, a press release said.