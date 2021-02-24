New Collector inspects additional polling stations in Theni district

THENI
After assuming office, the new Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the municipal offices in the district and also took stock of the polling stations in some of the blocks accompanied by officials from the election, panchayat and revenue wings on Wednesday.
The Collector visited Chinnamanur, Uthamapalayam, Cumbum, Gudalur and Thevaram. He was also briefed by the officials about the development works under way and those completed in the respective municipalities.
The State government had recently given welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 9 crore about a week ago and Mr. Krishnannunni was told about completed projects by the officials.
The new Collector examined the additional number of polling stations coming up in the district after the Election Commission of India had given a new set of guidelines.
Each polling station shall have a maximum of 1,050 voters and more number of buildings have been identified. Assistant Director (Panchayat) Kaliappan, Uthamapalayam Tahsildar Udayarani and other municipal commissioners participated.
Farmers' grievance day
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Collector said that the farmers can participate in the monthly grievance day to be held on February 26 and air their grievances.
