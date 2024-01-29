ADVERTISEMENT

New Collector assumes office

January 29, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A. K. Kamal Kishore assumed office as the 6th District Collector of the 4-year-old district on Monday as his predecessor Durai. Ravichandran has been transferred.

 After serving as Sub-Collector in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam districts and Additional Collector of Tiruvarur district, Mr. Kamal Kishore assumed office here with the promise of taking the agrarian Tenkasi district to new heights.

 “Since agriculture is the predominant profession of Tenkasi district, I’ll concentrate on taking agriculture to next level by according due importance to the problems being faced by the agriculturists,” said Mr. Kamal Kishore, a 2015 batch IAS officer.

 He also said he would be accessible to the public and take sincere efforts to address their genuine grievances.

