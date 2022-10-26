New cold storage facility comes up in Virudhunagar district

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 21:14 IST

Virudhunagar

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Wednesday inspected a cold storage facility set up at Meesalur.

The new facility has come up under National Horticultural Crop Mission at a cost of Rs. 9.32 crore. It has a storage for 4,275 tonnes of crops.

A subsidy of Rs. 1.496 crore would be given under the mission.

The cold storage facility would benefit farmers from Virudhunagar and neighbouring districts to stock chilly, vegetables and fruits, spices and pulses and market them at the right time.

District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, Joint Director (Agriculture), S. Uthandaraman, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Sankar Narayanan, Deputy Director (Horticulture), Radhakrishnan, were among those who were present.

