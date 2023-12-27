ADVERTISEMENT

New classroom buildings to come up in Oddanchatram government higher secondary school

December 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister R.. Sakkarapani on Wednesday laid the foundation for construction of new classroom buildings in two government schools at Oddanchathiram in Dindigul district.

The buildings are to be constructed in Government Girls Higher Secondary School and KR Government Higher Secondary School at a cost of ₹33 lakh each. Dindigul MP P. Velusamy presided over the event.

As part of the free bicycle scheme, the Minister also distributed 306 bicycles to Class 11 students to facilitate easier travel While 106 cycles were distributed to boys in KR Government Higher Secondary School, 200 were given to girls in Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

A total of 17,630 students - 8,237 boys and 9,393 girls - would receive bicycles under the scheme this year. The cost of a bicycle for boys was ₹4,900 and that of the girls ₹4,760. A total of 6,569 students (3,829 boys and 2,735 girls) had already benefitted from the scheme, he added.

