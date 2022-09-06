New chilly marketing complex inaugurated

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inspecting the chilly marketing complex at Ettivayal on Tuesday.

Ramanathapuram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated an integrated chilly marketing complex, constructed at Ettivayal at a cost of Rs. 13 crore, from Chennai. The complex has 65 shops which will help chilly farmers and traders. The complex has a cold storage unit with a 2,000 tonne capacity. Additional shops and cold storage unit would come up.

Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that the surplus water that has been released from Vaigai dam was being used to fill ooranis of Ramanathapuram municipality to recharge the groundwater table in the town.

Personal Assistant (agriculture) to the Collector Dhanushkodi, Agri-Business and Agri-Marketing secretary Raja, Agricultural Marketing Committee Deputy Director Moorthi, Paramakudi Tahsildar Tameem Ansari, Ettivayal Panchayat president Kangasakthi Baskaran and chilly traders were present.