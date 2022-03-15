New check-dam to be built across Pachchaiyar

TIRUNELVELI

This is really good news for the farmers having their ranches under Thamizhaakurichi irrigation tank being fed by the Pachchaiyar River flowing from the Western Ghats beyond Kalakkad as a new check-dam is to be constructed at the cost of Rs. 1.50 crore to divert water from this seasonal river.

As the Pachchaiyar River feeds the irrigation tanks from the foothills of the Western Ghats from Kalakkad to Ponnaakudi on Tirunelveli – Nagercoil National Highway near Palayamkottai, paddy cultivation would be taken-up in these places during ‘pisanam’ season every year. Whenever the Western Ghats beyond Kalakkad experiences heavy downpour during southwest monsoon, farmers would go in for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation also.

After a portion of the check-dam beyond Thediyoor collapsed in 2015, water being diverted from Panchchaiyar River to Thamizhaakurichi irrigation tank almost stopped leaving the farmers of this region in the lurch. Even though the check-dam was repaired, the reconstructed portion collapsed again due to poor quality of construction, leaving the precious water flowing waste instead of getting it diverted to the irrigation tank. The sand bags stacked at the breach could not effectively divert the water to Thamizhaakurichi tank.

“Having realized this problem, I have brought it to the attention of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will give his nod for constructing a new check-dam at Thamizhaakurichi on an outlay of Rs. 1.50 crore. Once this check-dam is built, the Pachchaiyar River water will be taken up to the farms even in the tail-end,” informed Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu after inaugurating a paddy direct procurement centre at Keezha Thidiyoor near Palayamkottai on Monday night.

Since facilities have been created for online registration of farmers supplying paddy to the direct procurement centre, the middlemen, mostly with political and communal background, who effortlessly make quick money by buying the paddy from the farmers and selling it to the DPC, have been weeded out.

Mr. Appavu also assured the villagers that immediate steps would be taken for establishing part-time ration shops at Mela Thidiyoor and Thamizhaakurichi.

Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, former MP Vijila Sathyananth, Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian and others were present.