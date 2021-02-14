New Chairman for CII

Subbaraman Balasubramanyan, Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives, HCL Technologies Limited, Madurai, has been elected as Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Madurai zone, for 2021-22.
According to a statement from the CII, Mr. Balasubramanyan was elected during the annual meeting of the CII, Madurai zone, held on Saturday. He was the vice-chairman for 2020-2021.
Mr. Balasubramanyan was instrumental in setting up HCL Technologies Limited in Madurai. He was an energetic, result-oriented leader who managed diverse teams. He drove businesses through vision, purpose and empowerment which benefited the customers, employees and the partners, the statement said.
A.P.J. Jaisinh Vaerkar, Managing Partner, The Peninsular Export Company. Virudhunagar, was elected as Vice-Chairman of Madurai zone of the CII for 2021-22. Apart from Peninsular Export Company, Mr. Jaisinh Vaerkar was Director of Paprika Oleo’s (India) Limited, the statement added.
