New CCIT takes charge

January 19, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Sanjay Rai, assumed office as new Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Madurai on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Mr. Sanjay Rai belongs to the 1990 batch of IRS and has completed his postgraduation in Bio-Chemical Engineering and worked in Mumbai for 20 years, in West Bengal for 3 years and in Gujarat for eight years. During his service stint, he had worked for 14 years in investigation directorate, where he has a wide experience of 7 years in Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

On promotion, he joined as new Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Madurai from Valsad in Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director of Income Tax (Investigation) Michael Jerald, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, S. Chandrasekaran, Joint Commissioner Sreedevi, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Sathish Bapu and other officers welcomed the new officer, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.