GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New CCIT takes charge

January 19, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Rai, assumed office as new Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Madurai on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Mr. Sanjay Rai belongs to the 1990 batch of IRS and has completed his postgraduation in Bio-Chemical Engineering and worked in Mumbai for 20 years, in West Bengal for 3 years and in Gujarat for eight years. During his service stint, he had worked for 14 years in investigation directorate, where he has a wide experience of 7 years in Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

On promotion, he joined as new Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Madurai from Valsad in Gujarat.

Additional Director of Income Tax (Investigation) Michael Jerald, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, S. Chandrasekaran, Joint Commissioner Sreedevi, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Sathish Bapu and other officers welcomed the new officer, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.