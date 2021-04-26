Madurai

New cases cross 200-mark

Special Correspondent Virudhunagar 26 April 2021 20:14 IST
Updated: 26 April 2021 20:14 IST

Virudhunagar district recorded the highest number of single-day increase of COVID-19 cases so far this year with 227 testing positive on Monday.

The district registered fresh cases in triple digits for the nineth consecutive day and the number crossed the 200-mark for the first time on Monday. A total of 91 persons were discharged from hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

The death toll in the district stands at 239.

