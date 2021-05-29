New cases below 1,000-mark now

Madurai district recorded 828 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday.

This marked the day when less than 1,000 new cases were recorded on a single day in Madurai, after a gap of several days. A total of 853 patients were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 16,083. Eleven patients died on Saturday, increasing the district’s death toll to 869.

Virudhunagar

Nine more lives were lost to COVID on Saturday, taking the death toll to 388.

Among the deceased were three women and six men. This included two persons aged below 50 years - a woman aged 41 years and a man aged 43 years. Except for a patient who had died in Coimbatore, all of them died in different hospitals in the district between May 20 and 27.

Meanwhile, the district had recorded 519 positive cases with 496 discharged patients that took the total number of active patients to 8,187.

The total number of positive patients stands at 36,400 with a discharge of 27,825 patients.