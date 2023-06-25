New cancer centre to come up in Asaripallam GH, says Minister

June 25, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NAGERCOIL

A new cancer centre would be established at the Asaripallam Government Medical College and Hospital for which preliminary works have begun, said Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the health camp in memory of Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations, he said the State government was keen to provide infrastructural facilities in government hospitals. “Chief Minster M.K. Stalin is keen to upgrade medical facilities and utilise state-of-the-art technology,” he said.

The Minister said works were under way to enhance casualty ward at ₹2 crore, maternity ward at ₹14 crore and the government hospital at Padmanabhapuram would get ₹5.75 crore worth gadgets. The Thuckalay Government Hospital too has been earmarked ₹2 crore, he said.

The Collector Sridhar presided over the health camp held at Tiruvattar Ponmanai Government School where Sub-Collector Kaushik and senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare department were present. They said that the health camp was under way in four locations in Kanniyakumari district.

THOOTHUKUDI

In Thoothukudi district, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan launched the health camp at a school ground in the district in the presence of Collector K Senthil Raj. She said that Mr. Stalin is focused on health and education. “Like the two eyes, the government promoted the two sectors in which the public from all categories would benefit,” she said.

Health officials said that a large number of women had registered, especially, those from the economically weaker sections and daily wage earners. Doctors at the camp screened the patients for diabetes, ENT, cardiology and among other issues.

The camp was held in four locations in the district. Similar health camps were held in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.